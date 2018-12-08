US to shut down Idaho nuclear waste processing project

FILE - In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. Federal officials will shut down a nuclear waste treatment project at the site after determining it would not be economically feasible to bring in radioactive waste from other states. The U.S. Department of Energy in documents made public this week says the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project that employs 650 workers will end next year. Officials say workers are wrapping up processing radioactive waste at the department's 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory. Keith Ridler, File AP Photo