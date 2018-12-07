Hospital hit hard during Hurricane Michael to lay off 800

A hospital on Florida's Panhandle says it will lay off 800 employees — nearly half its staff — because it suffered such serious damage from Hurricane Michael.
Bay Medical Sacred Heart said it will make the cuts Feb. 4 after it reopens in January at one-fourth its previous size.
The News-Herald reports that most of the hospital sustained heavy wind and water damage in the hurricane. It can't be repaired any time soon. Only the hospital's emergency room has been operational since the Category 4 storm in October. The city's other hospital, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, sustained less damage and has managed to reopen more of its services.
The hospital has continued to pay employees and provide benefits in the weeks since the storm.
