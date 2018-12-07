Police: Day spa owners intentionally set it on fire

Police say the owners of a Vermont spa intentionally set it on fire.
Vermont State Police have charged both 48-year-old Lesilee Kirby and 47-year-old Kristopher Kirby with arson of an occupied dwelling.
Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Sundara Day Spa in Berlin Sunday. A family who lived upstairs escaped unharmed.
Police say firefighters noticed a strong smell of an accelerant at the scene and found a partially burned gas container nearby.
Investigators say surveillance video showed one of the spa owners pouring gas on the building, lighting it on fire and running to a nearby businesses where they parked their car.
Police say the owners plotted to burn down the spa due to financial issues with the business.
