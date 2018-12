In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in New Orleans. New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Benson has paid off nearly $100,000 worth of layaway orders at a New Orleans Walmart. News outlets reported Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, that Benson has paid off more than 400 orders at the Tchoupitoulas Street store. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a Saints spokesman says Benson made the gift on her own. Bill Feig AP Photo