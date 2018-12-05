Brazilian consul: Arrested Ghosn is healthy, wants thrillers

Consulate General of Brazil in Tokyo Joao de Mendonca Lima Neto speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tokyo, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested in Japan on suspicion of underreporting his income, is holding up well while in detention and asked for thriller books, according to the Brazilian consul general, one of the few allowed to visit. Koji Sasahara AP Photo