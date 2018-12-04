Amid US sanctions, Iran threatens again to close key strait

FILE - In this May 30, 2012, file photo, fishermen cross the sea waters off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has threatened again to close the Strait of Hormuz, the passageway for nearly a third of all oil traded by sea. The state TV quotes Rouhani as saying on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 that “if someday, the United States decides to block Iran’s oil (exports), no oil will be exported from the Persian Gulf.” Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo