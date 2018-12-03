Philippine leader jokes he used marijuana at SE Asia meeting

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte listens to a speech during a ASEAN Plus China Summit meeting in Singapore. Duterte, whose controversial war on drugs has cost thousands of lives, said Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, he uses marijuana to keep awake at long regional meetings, but later disavowed his assertion as a joke. Duterte made the comment at an awards ceremony where he talked about attending a recent summit meeting in Singapore of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and how the daylong schedules of such gatherings is grueling. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo