10 Things to Know for Today

Scott Fowler of Van Alstyne, Texas and his family pass by a painted portrait of the late 41st President George H.W. Bush -- painted by his son, Pres. George W. Bush -- in the atrium area of the younger Bush’s George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in University Park, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. President George H.W. Bush died last week in Maine. The painting was done by his son and former 43rd President George W. Bush. The elder Bush will be laid to rest next to his wife Barbara at the George H.W. Bush Library Center in College Station, Texas this week. The Dallas Morning News via AP Tom Fox