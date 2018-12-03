Philippine journalist contesting tax charges freed on bail

Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler, an online news service, who has been critical of the government of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, shows documents after posting bail at the Pasig Regional Trial Court in metropolitan Manila, Philippines, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Ressa along with Rappler has been sued for tax evasion. She has declared her innocence and been freed on bail after reporting herself for arrest. Aaron Favila AP Photo