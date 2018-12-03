Groups pledge funding for Wright brothers monument

Two nonprofits have pledged funding for a proposed monument honoring the Wright brothers in southwest Ohio.
The Dayton Daily News reports The Berry Family Foundation and the Kettering Fund have both committed to help the Wright Image Group purchase land near Dayton for the "Triumph of Flight" monument. Organizers say the planned 270-foot monument will cost $22 million, including funding for operation and maintenance.
The Berry Foundation will pay for a planned option-to-buy. The Kettering Fund will fund an environmental assessment.
Chief architect Steve Brown says the monument will include a "stainless steel facsimile of the Wright Flyer III resting atop a pedestal." Organizers would like to include a state aviation hall of fame at the base.
Efforts to build the monument have been stalled for years by funding issues.
