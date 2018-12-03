Officials decide against installing safety net at bridge

Vermont transportation officials have decided to not move forward with a plan to build a temporary net meant to prevent suicides at a bridge over a deep gorge.
Mynbc.com reports Vermont Agency of Transportation is keeping its plan for a permanent safety fence instead.
Project manager J.B. McCarthy said at a meeting Thursday that there would be "a lot of costs and a lot of additional work" if the agency installed a temporary netting option at Quechee Gorge Bridge.
A temporary fence was installed last month as a way to address a number of suicides and other incidents at the gorge.
The agency plans to replace the bridge's deck joints and clean it as part as well.
