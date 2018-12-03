US-China trade truce seen boosting US stock market

In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, photo, specialist John O’Hara, left, works with traders at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The new cease-fire in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China should boost rattled financial markets, at least likely through year’s end. But the stock market’s wild gyrations of recent months likely will persist as the two countries strain to reach a permanent accord in the next three months, some experts say. Richard Drew AP Photo