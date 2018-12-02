Petroleum company to map oil, gas under Colorado city

A petroleum company plans to search for oil and gas deposits underneath a Colorado city.
Crews from Texas-based Anadarko Petroleum plan to place seismic sensors in areas around the east side of Loveland.
Trucks belonging to the company will then vibrate the ground. Vibrations picked up by the sensors will help to create maps of the underlying geology.
The Loveland Herald reports the work will take place over the first two weeks of December. Company officials say they will try to avoid disrupting traffic by working after hours.
Anadarko last surveyed the geology of the Loveland area in 2013. The study prompted the company to drill 13 oil wells south and east of town.
