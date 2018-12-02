Michigan businesses are discharging contaminants into water

A newspaper investigation has found that Michigan businesses are discharging large amounts of chemical contaminants into the state's waterways every day.
State officials began testing 93 treatment plants in February through an Industrial Pretreatment Program to examine discharge being sent by commercial customers.
MLive.com obtained documents through the Freedom of Information Act that show that 16 of the plants received written orders over the past year to reduce industrial sources of perfluorinated chemicals found in their discharges.
At least 130 businesses have been considered as potential sources of PFAS. Many of the businesses releasing chemicals are plating companies that make chrome parts for the auto industry.
Environmental advocates say the numbers are concerning.
Michigan Environmental Council Policy Director James Clift says it could take years to fix the issues.
