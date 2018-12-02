Realtors’ group donation to help train medical service dog

A Detroit-area Realtors' group has donated $30,000 to help train a medical service dog for pairing with a veteran living in Michigan.
The Southfield-based 8,500-member Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors says the donation to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is part of the group's "5 Years, 5 Dogs, 5 Lives Saved" initiative.
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs trains dogs to mitigate challenges associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, seizure disorders, glucose imbalance, mobility issues, hearing impairment and other health issues.
Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors President Jamie Iodice says properly trained medical service dogs are lifesavers for many veterans, even helping to reduce incidents of suicide.
