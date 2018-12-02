The Latest: Macron visits damaged Arc de Triomphe after riot

A worker is about to clean a graffiti reading “ Macron resignation” on the Arc de Triomphe the day after a demonstration, in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. A protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living turned into a riot in the French capital, as activists torched cars, smashed windows, looted stores and tagged the Arc de Triomphe with multi-colored graffiti. Thibault Camus AP Photo