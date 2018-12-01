Man buried beneath cattle feed on Michigan dairy farm dies

A 35-year-old Middleville man has died after being buried beneath cattle feed on a dairy farm in southwestern Michigan.
The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports that a 30-foot-high (9-meter-high) corn silage stack broke loose about 6:30 a.m. Friday on the farm in Van Buren County's Hartford, southwest of Grand Rapids.
The county sheriff's office says the man was a sub-contractor for a Grand Rapids company that was at the farm to conduct testing. Another worker found the man buried. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The incident is being investigated by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
