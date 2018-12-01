Congress approves measure to name post office after soldier

Congress has approved a measure to name the post office in a small Rhode Island community after a native son who died in Iraq.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday to rename the post office in Saunderstown after Army Capt. Matthew August. The Senate passed it two weeks ago.
Now the bill goes to the president.
August grew up in North Kingstown and is a graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School and West Point.
He was leading the 1st Engineer Battalion of the 1st Infantry Division on a mission to find a cache of insurgent munitions 60 miles west of Baghdad in January 2004 when his unit was ambushed. August, who was 28, and three other U.S. soldiers were killed.
Saunderstown is a village in North Kingstown.
