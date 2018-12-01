NY wraps up work on 5 upstate bridges

New York state has wrapped up work on five upstate bridges.
The work ranged from safety upgrades, new sidewalks and guard rails to the complete replacement of the bridge deck and girders. In some cases, crews used pre-cast components to speed up projects and reduce the impact of construction on surrounding communities.
In all, work on the bridges cost just over $10 million.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the completion of the work on Friday. He says bridge repairs and upgrades help meet the state's transportation needs and represent an investment in the upstate economy.
Comments