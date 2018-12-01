Former Montana Grain Growers president recovering from burns

In this Nov. 14, 2018 photo, Chuck Merja, a farmer and founder of the Sun River Robotics team shows off the burn scars received when a radiator hose ruptured dousing him in super heated radiator fluid in Sun River, Mont. Merja, the former president of the Montana Grain Growers Association, is recovering from severe burns he suffered in a farming accident in May. The Great Falls Tribune via AP Rion Sanders