Alaska credit union to serve marijuana businesses

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2015, file photo, Alaska Cannabis Club CEO Charlo Greene prepares to roll a joint at the medical marijuana dispensary in Anchorage, Alaska. A credit union is launching a pilot program to begin serving marijuana businesses in Alaska, giving the cash-only industry a financial option after banks shunned the industry. Credit Union 1 announced Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, its move comes with no political or moral position. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo