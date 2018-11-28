Steer too beefy to become burgers reprieved to life on farm

In this image made from video taken Nov. 15, 2018, Knickers the steer, center back, is in paddock with cow herd in Lake Preston, Australia. A enormous steer in the state of Western Australia has avoided the abattoirs by being too big. The 194 centimeters-tall bovine, dubbed “Knickers”, is believed to be the tallest in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons, local media reported. (Channel 7’s Today Tonight via AP)