FDA goal to be “first” on devices worries former regulators

This Nov. 14, 2012 photo made available by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health in Silver Spring, Md. Under Shuren, new device approvals have more than tripled, while warnings to device manufacturers about product safety and quality have fallen roughly 80 percent , an Associated Press investigation found. FDA via AP Michael J. Ermarth