Coal mining’s future divides Poles ahead of climate talks

A Greenpeace activist looks at a chimney in the Belchatow power plant, the world’s largest lignite-fired power station, in Belchatow, Poland, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. A group of environmentalists has climbed a smokestack at Europe’s largest lignite power plant in central Poland to spurr politicians to action at the global climate summit that the country will host next month. Greenpeace via AP AP Photo