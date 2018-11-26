Hawaii’s false missile alert leads to new recommendations

FILE - This Jan. 13, 2018 file smartphone screen capture shows a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency system. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is recommending changes to the nation’s emergency alert system after Hawaii officials in January mistakenly warned the public about an incoming ballistic missile. The report issued calls for mandating that software vendors include message preview and cancelling features in their alert software. It recommends requiring that software vendors provide training to officials using their products. Caleb Jones, file AP Photo