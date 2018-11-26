Braves make free agent splash with Donaldson, McCann

FILE- In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann watches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that McCann has agreed to return to the Atlanta Braves for a $2 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, because the agreement had not yet been announced. Jim Mone, File AP Photo