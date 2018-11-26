The Latest: Ukraine says captured seamen are POWs

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko leads the National Security and Defence Council meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Russia’s coast guard opened fire on and seized three of Ukraine’s vessels Sunday, wounding two crew members, after a tense standoff in the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula, the Ukrainian navy said. (Mykhailo Markiv, Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) Mykhailo Markiv AP