The Latest: Mississippi Senate candidates make final pitches

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo, Democrat Mike Espy, left, challenges an answer from appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., during their televised Mississippi U.S. Senate debate in Jackson, Miss. Hyde-Smith faces Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary, in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27. The winner gets the final two years of a six-year term. Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File AP Photo