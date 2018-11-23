Koreas gain UN sanctions exemption for joint rail survey

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon after exchanging the joint statement during their meeting at the southern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. South Korea says the United Nations Security Council has granted sanctions exemption for surveys on North Korean railroad sections the Koreas want to connect with the South. Yonhap via AP, File Korea Pool