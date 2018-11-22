Tensions soar between Kosovo and Serbia over trade tax

In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia’s president has blasted the European Union and the West for allegedly failing to prevent Kosovo from triggering a trade war as tensions soar between the wartime foes. Vucic’s claims came Thursday, a day after Kosovo’s government slapped a 100-percent import tax on all goods imported from Serbia and Bosnia. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo