Family purchases meth-contaminated house

In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 photo, Denay and Travis Tubbs pose for photo in their house in Jefferson, Ore. More than 16 months after the Tubbs family unwittingly bought a meth-contaminated house, they are still sleeping in trailers and living out of a former chop shop on their property. In the coming days, professional cleaners will start on the main home, and with any luck, the space will be ready for the family of nine by Christmas. Statesman-Journal via AP Michaela Roman