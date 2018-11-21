Bridge to Success helps former players transition after NFL

In this April 25, 2009 file photo Seattle Seahawks Craig Terrill and his wife Rachel pose for a photo before Terrill performs with his band at Canoes Cabaret at the Tulalip Resort Casino In Tulalip, Wash. More than 150 former NFL players and their spouses or partners attended the fourth annual Bridge to Success Oct. from 26-29 in Orlando. Bridge to Success features panel discussions, breakout sessions, networking and personalized mentorships to help create individual game plans for each couple. The Terrills signed up to attend the first Bridge to Success in 2016. Then Terrill was asked to speak as a professor with a Ph.D in communication from South Florida. She now has presented sessions for wives and significant others at the past two Bridge programs, and they have their own Facebook page now to stay in touch.

