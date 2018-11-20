Boeing delays call to discuss issues with its newest plane

FILE- In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo models of a Boeing passenger airliner are displayed during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2018, in Zhuhai city, south China’s Guangdong province. Boeing Co. canceled a conference call that it scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 20, with airlines to discuss issues swirling around its newest plane, which has come under close scrutiny after a deadly crash in Indonesia. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo