Orban’s Nursery plans 28th annual drive-thru for 160,000 holiday poinsettias

By

November 20, 2018 12:00 PM

Orban's Nursery, 9601 9th Ave. NW, plans 28th annual drive-thru for 160,000 holiday poinsettias. The drive-thru is free, but the public can also buy a plant with a portion of proceeds going to charity.