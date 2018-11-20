Police storm Papua New Guinea Parliament for APEC summit pay

Security personnel on the back of a truck wait to be paid at Rita Flynn Netball Centre in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.. Opposition lawmaker Bryan Kramer said disgruntled police and prison guards stormed Papua New Guinea’s Parliament in a pay dispute that stemmed from an international summit hosted by the South Pacific island nation last weekend. (Jam Morales via AP) Jam Morales AP