Yankees get Paxton from Mariners for Sheffield, 2 others

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 1, 201 file photo ,Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the New York Yankees have agreed to acquire left-hander James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners for left-hander Justus Sheffield and two other prospects, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Ben Margot, File AP Photo