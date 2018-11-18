Baldwin’s team says digital ad strategy provides road map

FILE - In this Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., celebrates her re-election victory in Madison, Wisc. Baldwin spent nearly $3 million on highly targeted digital ads focused on everything from dairy farmers to marijuana smokers during her successful re-election effort, an approach that her campaign manager said provides a road map to victory for future candidates. Wisconsin State Journal via AP File Steve Apps