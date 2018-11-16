Eurozone central banker suggests rates could stay low longer

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, the President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi waits for the beginning of a press conference following the meeting of the governing council in Frankfurt, Germany. Draghi warns that slowing world trade is proving to be a drag on the eurozone economy but says the current expansion remains “resilient” as consumers at home remain willing to spend and unemployment falls thanks to pro-business reforms. Draghi said in a speech Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 in Frankfurt that “there is certainly no reason why the expansion in the euro area should abruptly come to an end.” Michael Probst, File AP Photo