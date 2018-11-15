Child, 2 adults hurt when train collides with car in Alabama

Three people, including a child, were injured when their vehicle collided with a passenger train in southwest Birmingham.
The collision happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday at a railroad crossing. Fire officials said the injured were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin says none of the train's 72 passengers or crew members on board was hurt.
The Amtrak Crescent was headed from New Orleans to New York. The trip was delayed about 3 hours before it continued.
Irvin says the company is cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.
Comments