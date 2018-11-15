Georgia House to vote on hurricane relief, jet fuel tax

Lawmakers in the Georgia House are preparing to vote on $470 million in hurricane relief proposals in addition to reconsidering a controversial tax break for airlines.
The House votes were scheduled Thursday on the third day of a special legislative session called by Gov. Nathan Deal.
The governor wants $270 million for emergency aid and debris cleanup in communities of southern Georgia devastated by Hurricane Michael. He's also calling for $200 million in tax incentives to encourage owners of timberland in the storm's path to replant their ruined acreage.
The House will also reconsider a $40 million tax break on jet fuel. The Senate killed the perk earlier this year to punish Delta Air Lines for ending fare discounts to members of the National Rifle Association.
Comments