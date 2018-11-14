City: Man spills 20K gallons oil, antifreeze, wastewater

A Murfreesboro man is under arrest after officials say he admitted to spilling 20,000 gallons of used motor oil, antifreeze and wastewater at Volunteer Oil Services.
A city news release says Dustin Keener is accused of opening the valves on a 6,500-gallon tanker truck and two above-ground storage tanks early Tuesday.
An existing containment berm captured roughly half the spill but the remainder emptied onto an old railway spur. A company called in to clean up the spill placed booms in nearby waterways, and the area downstream from the spill is being monitored.
Keener is being held on $500,000 bond on vandalism charges. Jail officials did not know if Keener has an attorney. He is due in court Nov. 24.
