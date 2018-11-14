Missing elite Chinese university alumni spark outcry

In this photo provided by the Jasic Workers Support Group and taken Aug 2018, members of the Jasic Workers Support Group pose for a group photo after a campaign promoting worker’s rights in Dezhou city in Guangdong province. Students and alumni of several Chinese universities are sounding the alarm over the apparent detention of more than a dozen young labor activists including Zhang Shengye, a recent graduate of Peking University, seen at the right standing row, who have been missing since the weekend. (Jasic Workers Support Group via AP) AP