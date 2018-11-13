Coal producer considers sale option in company review

The third largest coal producer in Wyoming says it has launched a "strategic alternatives" review that includes considering options like selling the company.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Cloud Peak Energy employs about 850 miners at the Cordero Rojo and Antelope mines in Campbell County in northeast Wyoming.
CEO Colin Marshal says in a statement that it's continuing to adapt to industry changes and "to position our company for future growth opportunities."
According to financial reports filed Tuesday, Cloud Peak is also considering doubling its executives' pay between now and 2020 as part of plan to retain its leadership team.
The company closed its offices in Denver and Montana earlier this year to cut costs.
It reported a $30-million loss for the second quarter of this year.
Comments