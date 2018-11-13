Lebanon’s ‘lung’ to Persian Gulf markets choked by politics

In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo, a Lebanese customs officer walks past trucks waiting to cross into Syria from the Lebanese border crossing point of al-Masnaa, in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. The long-awaited reopening of a vital border crossing between Syria and Jordan earlier this month was supposed to bring relief to Lebanese farmers and traders looking to resume exports to Gulf countries. But the commerce has so far been complicated by politics, high transit fees and fighting over which trucks pass through which country. Hussein Malla AP Photo