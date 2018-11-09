Copper company to demolish smelter stack in Superior

An old copper smelter smoke stack in south-central Arizona is about to come down.
Resolution Copper plans to demolish its stack in Superior on Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon, weather permitting. If weather doesn't permit the demolition Saturday, plans call for attempts to be made daily until successful.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that engineers plan to drop the stack like a tree would fall when cut down.
The town of Superior plans to designate a viewing area along Main Street adjacent to the mine property's boundary. That part of Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic on the morning of the demolition.
