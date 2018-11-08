Nissan sees profit dip as sales fall, offsetting cost cuts

FILE- This June 14, 2018, file photo shows a Nissan logo at the automaker’s showroom in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Nissan is reporting an 8 percent fall in profit for the latest quarter as declining sales offset the benefits of cost cuts. Nissan Motor Co. reported a July-September profit of 130.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion) Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, down from 141.6 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Shuji Kajiyama, File AP Photo