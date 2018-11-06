VoteCast: Virginia voters say nation headed wrong way

A majority of voters casting midterm election ballots in Virginia said the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.
As voters cast ballots for U.S. Senate and members of Congress in Tuesday's elections, AP VoteCast found that 37 percent of Virginia voters said the country is on the right track, compared with 62 percent who said the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Here's a snapshot of who voted and why in Virginia, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, an innovative nationwide survey of about 135,000 voters and nonvoters _ including 4,018 voters and 690 nonvoters in the state of Virginia _ conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
RACE FOR SENATE
In the race for Senate, Democrat Tim Kaine was neck and neck with Republican Corey Stewart among white voters. Whites with a college education favored Kaine, and whites without a college degree supported Stewart.
Kaine was preferred among black voters and also had a sizable advantage among Hispanic voters.
Voters under 45 favored Kaine; those ages 45 and older modestly supported Kaine.
TOP ISSUE: HEALTH CARE
Health care was at the forefront of voters' minds: 28 percent named it as the most important issue facing the nation in this year's midterm elections. Others considered immigration (20 percent), the economy (19 percent), gun policy (9 percent) and the environment (8 percent) to be the top issue.
STATE OF THE ECONOMY
Voters have a positive view of the nation's current economic outlook _ 64 percent said the nation's economy is good, compared with 35 percent who said it's not good.
TRUMP FACTOR
For 31 percent of Virginia voters, President Donald Trump was not a factor they considered while casting their votes. By comparison, 23 percent said a reason for their vote was to express support for Trump, and 45 percent said they voted to express opposition to Trump.
A majority of voters in Virginia had negative views of Trump: 61 percent said they disapprove of how he is handling his job as president, while 39 percent said they approve of Trump.
CONTROL OF CONGRESS
Tuesday's elections will determine control of Congress in the final two years of Trump's first term in office, and 73 percent of Virginia voters said which party will hold control was very important as they considered their vote. Another 20 percent said it was somewhat important.
STAYING AT HOME
In Virginia, 71 percent of registered voters who chose not to vote in the midterm election were younger than 45. A wide share of those who did not vote _ 81 percent _ did not have a college degree. About as many nonvoters were Democrats (32 percent) as Republicans (30 percent).
