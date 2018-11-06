Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, a man works at his desk in front of monitors during a demonstration in the war room, where Facebook monitors election related content on the platform, in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook and other social platforms have been waging a fight against online misinformation and hate speech for two years. With the U.S. midterm elections coming soon on Tuesday, Nov. 6, there are signs that they’re making some headway, although they’re still a long way from winning the war. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo