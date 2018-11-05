In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, photo, a flamingo eyes a guest at SeaWorld Orlando, in Orlando, Fla. The iconic flock of flamingos have had a long-time presence at the front of the theme park. The birds parade every morning from a backstage habitat to their front-and-center pond, welcoming visitors upon their arrival.
In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, photo, a flamingo eyes a guest at SeaWorld Orlando, in Orlando, Fla. The iconic flock of flamingos have had a long-time presence at the front of the theme park. The birds parade every morning from a backstage habitat to their front-and-center pond, welcoming visitors upon their arrival. Orlando Sentinel via AP Joe Burbank
In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, photo, a flamingo eyes a guest at SeaWorld Orlando, in Orlando, Fla. The iconic flock of flamingos have had a long-time presence at the front of the theme park. The birds parade every morning from a backstage habitat to their front-and-center pond, welcoming visitors upon their arrival. Orlando Sentinel via AP Joe Burbank

Business

SeaWorld: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 05, 2018 06:58 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $96 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $483.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480.2 million.

SeaWorld shares have risen 94 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  