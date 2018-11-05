Argentina’s Fernandez still inspires loyalty among many

In this Oct. 3, 2018 photo, Yenni Prieto poses for a photo holding an Argentine national flag designed with an image of former President Cristina Fernandez, during a demonstration demanding improved conditions for disabled retirees, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A battery of corruption allegations and criminal charges against former President Cristina Fernandez hasn’t fazed a strong band of hard-core backers including Prieto, who have helped make her a leading, if undeclared, contender to regain power in next year’s elections. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo